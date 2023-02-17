Tennessee at Kentucky Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee at Kentucky prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Tennessee at Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (20-6), Kentucky (17-9)

Tennessee at Kentucky Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Score against Kentucky, beat Kentucky.

It’s not like the Wildcats can’t put up points, but they can’t hang whenever there’s any sort of shootout happening. That might not be the way Tennessee rolls – it’s about defense and control – but it put up 85 against Missouri a few days ago and it was able to get hot in the win over Texas.

Kentucky is 0-7 when allowing 75 points or more and 2-8 when giving up more than 69.

It’s also 1-2 in its last three home games because it couldn’t stop anything Arkansas wanted to do inside or out, and Kansas was solid in all phases and stoped UK from doing much from three.

But …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Again, shootouts aren’t what Tennessee does.

It’s got the best defense in the nation, allowing teams to hit just 36% from the field and under 25% from three. That didn’t matter much in the first meeting – a 63-56 Kentucky win – and why? The road team dominated on the boards.

Tennessee is normally amazing on the glass, the Kentucky was +18 in rebounding margin. It leads the SEC in the category and it should be able to crank up enough offensive boards this time around to make up for the problems with the Volunteer defensive pressure.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky should be a bit better on the move.

As long as you don’t let the Tennessee defense set up and get settled, everything is okay. Kentucky’s defense from three will be fine, the offense will be decent from the outside, and no, the Vols won’t get to 75 points.

Tennessee at Kentucky Prediction, Line

Kentucky 68, Tennessee 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3.5

