Tennessee-Kentucky football pregame social media buzz
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.
Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Ahead of the Week 9 SEC East matchup at Neyland Stadium, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.
Hendon Hooker’s improved pocket presence for @Vol_Football is huge part of his success this season. He explains how he is better. @henhook2 pic.twitter.com/Q3NBXLq6sP
— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 28, 2022
Sources: Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to return against Kentucky this weekend. He’s practiced at full speed this week and has been cleared to play.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 28, 2022
.@CoachJoshHeupel on how he flipped the @Vol_Football culture in less than two years. pic.twitter.com/m0goq2ib29
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 28, 2022
"You see him and you feel him every moment of every day inside our building and on the field."
–@CoachJoshHeupel on his Heisman hopeful QB @HenHook2. pic.twitter.com/mg7iTtYfXK
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 28, 2022
.@SteveSpurrierUF tells @finebaum he was pulling for Tennessee to beat Alabama.
"I think they’re the best offense in the country. Josh Heupel is the coach of the year. I admire what they’ve done up there. They throw it around better than anyone in the country right now."
— Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) October 27, 2022
2023 NFL mock draft: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker projected as the No. 5 overall pick https://t.co/9Kd28rOSU5
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) October 29, 2022
Byron Young of @Vol_Football has 30 quarter back pressures. Leads the @sec in pressures per game. Here is one of his secrets. @byron_97 pic.twitter.com/6n9MArnH5s
— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 28, 2022
Cedric Tillman, @Vol_Football’s best WR last season and an early-round NFL prospect, will return Saturday to a Vols’ receiving corps that had 13 TD catches and a passing game that averaged 17.1 yards per catch during his four-game absence. Whew. https://t.co/hw7MVcCNw3
— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) October 28, 2022
