Tennessee-Kentucky football pregame social media buzz

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of the Week 9 SEC East matchup at Neyland Stadium, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

🟧⬛ 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘 ⬛🟧

🟧⬛ 𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐘𝐓𝐎𝐏 ⬛🟧 pic.twitter.com/JPV9KAtG9U — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 29, 2022

Your gameday timeline! + an informational gameday thread 🧵⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9HSuq0qd1b — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 28, 2022

Dear Vols fans, how does @BabyChaiel_85 look in orange❓ pic.twitter.com/nqtijBLBI3 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 28, 2022

What color should i get for the game tomorrow❓ pic.twitter.com/DbicUP377d — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 28, 2022

GAMEEEEEEEEEE DAYYYYYYYYY! — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) October 29, 2022

Hendon Hooker’s improved pocket presence for @Vol_Football is huge part of his success this season. He explains how he is better. @henhook2 pic.twitter.com/Q3NBXLq6sP — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 28, 2022

Sources: Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to return against Kentucky this weekend. He’s practiced at full speed this week and has been cleared to play. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 28, 2022

We want to thank @UKFootball for stopping by campus. Good luck this weekend. #OneBigTeam pic.twitter.com/hB3m7vuvO2 — UC Athletics (@UC_Patriots) October 28, 2022

Great to be back!! If I catch 2 touchdowns against Kentucky, everyone gets 2 free cookies after the game on MONDAY at both Moonshine Mountain Cookies stores in Knoxville!#moonshinemountaincookies #cookiemonster #cookies #gbo #govols pic.twitter.com/TFlpsffzV5 — Cedric Tillman (@Ctillman04) October 28, 2022

Y’all Tennessee traditionalists crack me up about the all black uniforms 😂 It’s 2022 and we are 7-0! Let’s support this team no matter what jersey we are in! 🍊 🖤 — Todd Kelly Jr. (TK) (@ToddKellyJr) October 28, 2022

.@CoachJoshHeupel on how he flipped the @Vol_Football culture in less than two years. pic.twitter.com/m0goq2ib29 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 28, 2022

"You see him and you feel him every moment of every day inside our building and on the field." –@CoachJoshHeupel on his Heisman hopeful QB @HenHook2. pic.twitter.com/mg7iTtYfXK — Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 28, 2022

.@SteveSpurrierUF tells @finebaum he was pulling for Tennessee to beat Alabama. "I think they’re the best offense in the country. Josh Heupel is the coach of the year. I admire what they’ve done up there. They throw it around better than anyone in the country right now." — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) October 27, 2022

2023 NFL mock draft: Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker projected as the No. 5 overall pick https://t.co/9Kd28rOSU5 — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) October 29, 2022

Saturdays in Knoxville are just different.. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/rWXbwIh27o — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 28, 2022

Byron Young of @Vol_Football has 30 quarter back pressures. Leads the @sec in pressures per game. Here is one of his secrets. @byron_97 pic.twitter.com/6n9MArnH5s — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 28, 2022

Cedric Tillman, ⁦@Vol_Football⁩’s best WR last season and an early-round NFL prospect, will return Saturday to a Vols’ receiving corps that had 13 TD catches and a passing game that averaged 17.1 yards per catch during his four-game absence. Whew. https://t.co/hw7MVcCNw3 — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) October 28, 2022

I asked Gus if he thought he’d ever see ⁦@Vol_Football⁩ so great again.. he perked up and said Of Course!! I always remind him of how much #VolNation loves him!! He is Tennessee!! #VFL #Legend 🧡🍊 pic.twitter.com/zszY1WBcEp — Monica Warren (@monicawarren16) October 27, 2022

✨ PREGAME LIGHT SHOW Be in your seats by 6:40pm. You're not gonna wanna miss it. pic.twitter.com/sNeN2EmpNc — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 28, 2022

Went searching for the old beer barrel and found it today in the ⁦@Vol_Football⁩ equipment room. Felt pretty full when I picked it up, so I don’t know. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/gK1Otod0IX — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) October 27, 2022

