Tennessee-Kentucky 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Vols to beat Wildcats

No. 20 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 in SEC play) is in need of a get-right game following a Week 8 loss to No. 8 Alabama on the road. Unfortunately for Josh Heupel and the Vols, they don't get much of a reprieve in their Week 9 game vs. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2).

How did those circumstances change the way the "College GameDay" crew's picks between the SEC East rivals?

Tennessee is a slight favorite in Saturday's game. But the Vols defense will need to key in on an Wildcats running back Ray Davis, who is second in the conference with 781 rushing yards and leads the field with an impressive 7 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Joe Milton will need to build on an impressive first-half effort vs. the Crimson Tide in which he completed 16 of 22 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's how Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Co. picked the Tennessee-Kentucky game, which kicks off 7 p.m. ET:

Tennessee-Kentucky predictions on "College GameDay": Who Steve Smith Sr., Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard: Tennessee

Pat McAfee: Tennessee

Steve Smith Sr.: Tennessee

Kirk Herbstreit: Kentucky

Lee Corso: N/A

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'GameDay' prediction for Tennessee-Kentucky