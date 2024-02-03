Tennessee-Kentucky basketball score predictions

No. 8 Kentucky (15-5, 5-3 SEC) will host No. 5 Tennessee (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tipoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will be on the call.

Kentucky leads the all time series versus the Vols, 160-77.

Live stream on Fubo TV

Ahead of tipoff, Vols Wire provides Tennessee-Kentucky score predictions.

Tennessee-Kentucky score predictions

Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 80, Kentucky 78

Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Kentucky 81, Tennessee 79

