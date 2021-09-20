Tennessee-Kennesaw State canceled

Tennessee’s rugby match at Kennesaw State on Sept. 18 has been canceled.

The Vols kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes.

The Vols were also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5. Tennessee defeated the Bearcats, 22-0.

Tennessee will return to action on Oct. 2. The Vols will host Kentucky in Knoxville.

UT is slated to host Clemson on Oct. 16. Tennessee travels to Alabama (Oct. 23) and South Carolina (Oct. 30).

Georgia plays at Tennessee on Nov. 6 to conclude regular season play.

The University of Tennessee has fielded a rugby team since 1970. The Vols play home matches at Tennessee Rugby Park.