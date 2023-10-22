Tennessee, Josh Heupel now 22-1 with halftime lead after Vols' second-half collapse vs Alabama

Coming into Saturday's game against No. 8 Alabama, No. 15 Tennessee was 22-0 in games in which it led at halftime under coach Josh Heupel.

That all changed on Saturday after the Vols, up 20-7 over the Crimson Tide at halftime, were held off the scoreboard in the second half. Alabama closed the gap and then some, outscoring Heupel's team 27-0 en route to a capturing a 34-20 win.

The loss dropped Heupel to 22-1 in games Tennessee held a halftime lead.

"Second half, we just weren't good enough," Heupel said after the game. "From me, to our coaches, to our players, gotta be able to play for 60 minutes against a good football team, and on the road. Extremely disappointed with the outcome. I told the guys in the locker room. They compete, man. They do. We don't play smart enough at times, but they compete, and I'd go with these guys anywhere."

Alabama scored just two plays into its first drive of the second half, and the Vols never recovered after Cameron Seldon mistakenly called a fair catch on the Crimson Tide's ensuing kickoff. Tennessee took the ball over at its own 4-yard line before going three-and-out, giving Alabama good field position and allowing it to score a field goal to make the score 20-17.

Heupel then went for it on fourth down on the Vols' ensuing drive, a decision that quickly backfired: They failed to convert at their own 47, giving the Crimson Tide yet another short field. It marched down the field for a touchdown in five plays to take its first lead of the game at 24-20 — one it never relinquished.

Following another three-and-out by Tennessee, Alabama's Will Reichard gave the Crimson Tide a 27-20 lead with a 50-yard field goal. The Vols' ensuing, would-be game-tying drive ended in disaster after Chris Braswell strip-sacked Joe Milton. Alabama's Jihaad Campbell returned the fumble for a touchdown, bringing the score to 34-20.

The Vols potentially had a chance to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, but had their drive stall at the Alabama 14-yard line. Milton's pass to Squirrel White, who had an acrobatic catch to open the scoring in the first quarter, fell incomplete. With that, Alabama's second-half shutout was virtually complete, dropping the Vols to 5-2 and 2-2 in SEC play.

"They hit us with the one split zone, the fair catch signal from the front line that placed the ball on the four, you've gotta give them credit too. There's some things that we didn't do well enough. You start backed up, it changes what you're doing on your opening drive. Just situation football. End of the day, gotta reset, gotta keep coming, playing. We did, at times, offensively, [not] put it in when we get out there, seven or eight minutes left, got a chance to make it a game."

