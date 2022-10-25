Tennessee’s injury report ahead of Kentucky game

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (4-1, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

“Big ball game this Saturday, really good opponent,” second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Monday. “They play well in all three phases of the game. The next part of this journey for us is a big one. Got started with our preparation this morning. Unique in this one that they have had two weeks of preparation. Our players got to have a real sense of urgency here this week and get prepared to go play our best football.”

Below is Tennessee’s injury report from Heupel ahead of playing Kentucky.

Cedric Tillman

“Cedric, we’ll continue to evaluate here as he goes through practices this week.”

Tayven Jackson

“Tayven won’t be available this week. He’ll be out.”

Elijah Simmons

“We’ll see throughout the course of the week, but I think he’ll be available.”

Kamal Hadden

“All the guys that were nicked up, we’ll find out their availability here on the back end of the week. Should have just said that at the beginning.”

Jaylen McCollough

“Jaylen, you guys saw that the campus part of his process is complete and so now it is just the other part of the process.”

