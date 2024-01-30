Tennessee, including football, under NCAA investigation involving NIL for athletes

University of Tennessee athletics is under an NCAA investigation into potential rules violations involving name, image and likeness benefits for athletes in multiple sports, including football, a source familiar with the situation told Knox News on Tuesday.

UT confirmed the existence of the investigation, which was first reported by Sports Illustrated. But UT did not comment beyond that acknowledgment.

UT is in a precarious position because the NCAA handed down a ruling on 18 Level 1 violations in July, which were committed under fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt from 2018 to 2021.

A source with direct knowledge of the ongoing investigation told Knox News that UT feels “very strongly that it followed all NCAA guidance related to NIL.”

No specific athletes have surfaced in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football under NCAA investigation involving NIL for athletes