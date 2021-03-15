Tennessee in the NCAA tournament: Vols boast serious depth

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 18-8 (10-7 SEC)

Tournament opponent: No. 12 Oregon State

Line: Tennessee -7.5; O/U: 133.5

Coach: Rick Barnes (6th season)

Player to know: Jaden Springer

Tennessee is in the NCAA tournament for the third time in the Rick Barnes era after going 10-7 in SEC play this season. The Vols were on the verge of playing for the SEC tournament title, but blew a 15-point lead in the semifinals against Alabama. The Vols had a 12-3 record at one point, but went just 6-5 over their final 11 games entering the NCAA tournament.

Tennessee has a lot of depth, boasting seven players that average at least eight points per game. Freshman guard Jaden Springer is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game while knocking down 42.9% of his shots from deep. Senior Yves Pons was a member of the SEC’s all-defensive team. Keep an eye on the status of senior big man John Fulkerson, who suffered a facial fracture during the SEC tournament.

Tennessee is 13-12-1 against the spread this season. With respect to the total, UT games have gone under the total in 15 of its 26 games.

The state of Tennessee is a BetMGM sports betting market.

