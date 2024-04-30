Tennessee to host NCAA Tournament as seven seed

Tennessee (22-6) will host the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional as a No. 7 seed at Barksdale Stadium.

2024 marks Tennessee’s 15th time hosting the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds. The Vols will also host a Knoxville Regional for the fifth time in as many NCAA Tournaments.

The Vols will play East Tennessee State (13-9) in the first round on Friday. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. EDT. North Carolina (14-9) and Memphis (18-6) will also compete in the Knoxville Regional on Friday at 10 a.m. EDT.

Tickets for the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional are available for $5 to the general public and can be purchased here. Admission is free for students.

a look at the 2024 Knoxville Regional we’ll take on ETSU this Friday at 1 p.m. ET! #GBO 🍊🎾 pic.twitter.com/CnJT6j6Asi — Tennessee Tennis (@Vol_Tennis) April 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire