Tennessee to host nation’s No. 1 linebacker on official visit

Five-star linebacker Sammy Brown is scheduled to visit Tennessee on Friday, according to the 2024 prospect’s On3 and 247Sports’ recruiting profile.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia.

Brown is the No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 1 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

He earned Georgia 5A Defensive Player of the Year honors last season. Brown finished his junior season with 113 tackles, 1,700 yards of total offense and 24 total touchdowns.

Brown is a three-time MaxPreps High School All-American selection. He earned All-American honors during his first three seasons.

Brown’s upcoming Tennessee visit will be his sixth and second in 2023. He visited Tennessee on April 9.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire