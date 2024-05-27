Tennessee holds on for 4-3 victory over defending national champ LSU to win SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Billy Amick hit a three-run home run, catcher Cal Stark picked off a runner at third with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning and Aaron Combs struck out the final two batters with the tying run on second to help preserve top-seeded Tennessee’s 4-3 victory over defending champion LSU in the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Tennessee (49-11), the regular-season SEC champions, notched their fifth conference championship since the tournament began in 1977, most recently winning it in 2022 and including three straight from 1993-95.

LSU (40-21), the 11th seed this season, has won a record 12 tourney titles, most recently in 2017 and including three in a row from 2008-10.

