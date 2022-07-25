Tennessee hit with 18 violations, Power Five dark horses & chicken nugget wars begin

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

What a tough day to be a Vol. Tennessee was hit with a notice of allegations late last week in regards to 18 supposed recruiting violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde kick off the podcast recapping the claims in Knoxville and run through the list of fine eastern Tennessee eateries that Pruitt allegedly hosted recruits to (plus the one aquarium).

Later in the podcast, the guys run through each of the Power Five conferences, picking their winners, their dark horses & their most intriguing teams. Sure there's not a lot of drama when picking the conference champion of the ACC or Big Ten, but what will teams like USC and Miami look line in 2022 with exciting new head coaches?

