It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con if Marvel didn’t drop a trailer or two in Hall H, and that’s what the nerd masses got during the explosive panel this last Saturday. While the MCU’s next superhero blockbuster, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released its emotionally charged trailer to the world, the footage shown of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will remain confined to those few lucky fans in Hall H for the time being, according to director James Gunn.