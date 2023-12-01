Tennessee hires Allen Greene as Senior Deputy Athletics Director

The University of Tennessee announced the hiring of Allen Greene as Senior Deputy Athletics Director on Thursday.

“One of the key objectives from our strategic plan “Rise Glorious” was to attract goal-driven and intensely competitive teammates to strengthen our family-oriented, innovative and fearless culture and Allen is a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “Allen’s one of the most dynamic and engaging leaders I’ve been fortunate to work alongside, and I am thrilled to be able to add one of the stars of our profession and his wonderful family to Rocky Top.”

Greene served as Auburn’s director of athletics from 2018-2022. He also served as director of athletics at Buffalo from 2015-18.

“I’m very appreciative for this opportunity to once again be a teammate with Danny and join the talented executive team he has assembled at Tennessee,” Greene said. “The Tennessee brand is second to none and I am looking forward to help propel UT athletics in this modern era of our industry. My family and I can’t wait to get started on Rocky Top.”

