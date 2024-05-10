Tennessee High softball, D-B, and David Crockett soccer capture district titles

(WJHL) — After a washout on Wednesday night the District 1-3a softball championship was back in business Thursday night when Tennessee High faced the David Crockett Pioneers who came out of the losers bracket. That meant the Pioneers would have to beat the Lady Vikings twice to capture the championship and they got off to a great start by jumping out to a 1-0 start and holding the lead for 3 1/2 innings. However, in the 4th, the Lady Vikings got a 2-run homerun from Freshman Addison Glover and Abby Haga’s 2-run single Tennessee High led David Crockett 6-1 after 4 innings and went on to run-rule the Lady Pioneers 11-1, both teams now advance to the regionals.

On the pitch, it was Dobyns-Bennett against Science Hill for the 3rd time this season and the Indians were looking to make it 3-0 over the Toppers. Behind junior Gavin Farmer who scored one goal and assisted another, the Indians toppled the Toppers 2-1 to win their first District 1-AAA title since 2018.

On the pitch in Elizabethton, the David Crockett Pioneers looked to continue playing the underdog role against the Cyclones, the Pioneers would pull out a 2-1 victory for their first-ever District 1-AA championship in program history, and both teams now get ready for the regional.

