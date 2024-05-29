Tennessee high school will provide soundtrack for EA Sports College Football 25

The soundtrack for EA Sports College Football 25 is coming from a high school in Tennessee.

The band from Father Ryan High School (Nashville, Tennessee) partnered with professional musicians to provide the soundtrack for the trailer for the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game. Correction, for the much-anticipated upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game.

Has there ever been a game as hyped as this one? EA Sports College Football 25 is scheduled to come out on July 19 and is creating as much buzz as the actual college football season.

In a post on Instagram, the Father Ryan band broke the news of their role in the game:

“We are so thrilled to be part of EA’s upcoming NCAA College Football 25 video game! Our students recently had the opportunity to record this song for the game’s trailer alongside a HUGE list of local professionals, including several Father Ryan Band alumni and staff. Enjoy this behind-the-scenes video of one of the takes recorded right here on campus, then go check out the finished product over at @easportscollege!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Father Ryan Band (@fatherryanband)

On the cover of the game this year will be Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado standout Travis Hunter.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports