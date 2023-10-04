Tennessee high school Mr. Football watch: Frontrunners for top awards in 2023 season

Frontrunners are emerging in the race for top Tennessee high school football honors.

We’ve made a list of candidates whose stock is rising in the quest for this year's Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

The TSSAA will honor 10 individuals after the Tennessee high school football season with nine Mr. Football Awards — one for each classification — and one overall Kicker of the Year. The award is based on what that athlete did during the 2023 regular season. Postseason accolades or statistics are not considered.

Here are the athletes we’re watching going into Week 8.

Class 1A

Cameron Schlicht, Dresden: The dual-threat senior has thrown for 1,150 yards and 16 touchdowns with three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 472 yards and eight touchdowns.

Dawson White, Moore County: The senior quarterback has 1,749 yards of total offense and 23 total touchdowns. He’s 65-of-88 passing for 847 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 902 yards rushing and 13 TDs on 72 carries.

Luke Treece, Coalfield: He is 99-of-156 passing for 1,372 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Class 2A

Brycen McDonald, Lewis Co.: He is 69-of-131 passing for 1,291 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson: Groves has 1,372 yards rushing on 122 carries and 13 TDs. The three-star running back has picked up offers from Kentucky and Missouri since the season began.

Nick Brown, Mt. Pleasant: The senior quarterback has 1,214 yards total offense and 13 touchdowns. He is 47-of-87 passing for 791 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed for 423 yards and five TDs on 76 carries. He’s also punted in seven games with a 32.4-yard average and one punt inside the 20-yard line.

Bryce Stanfield, Waverly: Stanfield has 1,292 yards rushing and 14 TDs in five games. The senior running back also has a receiving TD. After making his debut on the rankings last month, Stanfield moves up a couple of spots. He's ran for 1,292 yards with 14 touchdowns and has 277 yards receiving with a TD through seven games. Defensively, he has 48 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Class 3A

Brady Hammonds, Gatlinburg-Pittman: The senior quarterback is 70-of-127 passing for 1,304 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has three rushing TDs.

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield: The junior two-way star has accrued dizzying numbers while spending time at quarterback, running back, receiver and defensive back. He is 4-of-10 passing for 109 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. He also has 499 yards rushing and seven TDs on 49 carries. He has 23 catches for 525 yards and eight TDs, to go with 40 tackles and five interceptions on defense.

Justyce Law, Stratford: The senior transfer from Beech is 98-of-192 passing for 1,681 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 331 yards and six scores.

Brandon Winton, Alcoa: The senior transfer receiver from IMG Academy (Florida) has caught 25 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

Skylan Smith, Covington: The junior all-purpose star has scored 21 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 1,120 yards and 17 scores on 133 carries to go with nine catches for 201 yards and two TDs. He’s also returned two kickoffs for scores.

Class 4A

Zae Hall, Anderson County: He is 108-of-168 passing for 1,494 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Carter Smith, Hardin County: He is 104-for-153 passing for 1,697 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Keshawn Tarleton, Pearl-Cohn: The senior quarterback has 1,307 yards of total offense. He is 53-of-89 passing for 1,150 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed for 157 yards and four TDs.

Nick Osmun, Stone Memorial: The senior quarterback is 85-of-150 passing for 1,206 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 462 yards rushing and four TDs on 59 carries.

Tripp Pinion, White County: The dual-threat QB already has 2,120 yards total offense and 27 touchdowns. He is 46-of-91 passing for 526 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s rushed for 1,594 yards and 21 TDs on 159 carries. Pinion has also chipped in 10 tackles on defense.

Class 5A

Dominic Reed, Centennial: The top player on one of Class 5A’s top teams has been a two-way machine. He has 773 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on 56 carries in four games played. He also has 66.5 tackles, 31 solo, and 14 tackles for loss on defense, to go with three sacks, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups and six QB pressures.

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind: The sophomore is 73-of-114 passing for 1,530 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 332 yards and seven scores.

Trey Wilhite, Lenoir City: The senior quarterback is the team’s top offensive and defensive player. He has 1,122 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns, plus two defensive scores. He’s rushed for 876 yards and 12 TDs on 130 carries and is 14-of-24 passing for 246 yards passing and two touchdowns. On defense, he has 68 tackles, 46 solo, and two stops for loss in addition to three interceptions, two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, one forced fumble and two blocked field goals.

D’Mon Marable, Clinton: He is 103-of-165 passing for 1,463 yards, 14 TDs and seven interceptions.

Class 6A

Aidan Glover, Collierville: The senior quarterback and Missouri commitment is 87-of-137 passing for 1,323 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 208 yards and six TDs.

Derrick Miller, Houston: The junior receiver has 26 receptions for 501 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has two interceptions on defense.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: The junior running back has 1,222 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on 187 carries.

Boo Carter, Bradley Central: The four-star Tennessee commitment has 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and four pass breakups on defense through six games. He also has 755 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns.

Braden Graham, Riverdale: He has completed 71 percent of his passes, going 123-of-172 for 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns to just one interception.

Division II-A

Austin Kelley, Jackson Christian: The junior quarterback is 79-of-108 passing for 1,547 yards, 19 TDs and two interceptions. He also has a rushing TD.

Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian: He has 178 carries for 1,643 yards with 28 touchdowns and is averaging 234.7 yards per game.

Brian Shields, FACS: The senior running back has 1,206 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. He has 872 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on 48 carries, plus 72 yards receiving and a score. He also has returned two kickoffs and one punt for scores.

Eli Wilson, MTCS: The senior running back has 982 yards rushing and 16 TDs on just 65 carries. He also has a receiving TD, to go with 23 tackles on defense.

Division II-AA

Cooper Cameron, Knoxville Webb: The senior linebacker has 81 tackles, one for a loss, three sacks, an interception and one fumble.

Jack Patterson, Northpoint: The senior quarterback 79-of-112 passing for a 70% completion rate. He’s thrown for 1,030 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for two TDs.

Knox Roberts, Davidson Academy: The senior quarterback has completed 69% of his passes, going 117-of-169 for 1,752 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has a rushing TD.

Braden Streeter, Christ Presbyterian Academy: The senior quarterback is 63-of-105 passing for 1,015 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ty Clark III, Franklin Road Academy: The senior running back has 957 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on 96 carries.

Division II-AAA

Jayden Neal, Knoxville Catholic: He’s 84-of-136 passing for 1,476 yards for 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brandon Nicholson, Memphis University School: The Stanford commitment has 12 tackles with eight interceptions, 10 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Edwin Spillman, Lipscomb Academy: The Tennessee commitment has 55 tackles in six games along with nine tackles for loss and two sacks for the Mustangs.

Amari Jefferson, Chattanooga Baylor: The Alabama commit has 32 receptions for 470 yards and six touchdowns.

Jeremy St-Hilaire, McCallie: The Vanderbilt commitment is 82-for-131 passing for 1,148 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 158 yards rushing and another TD.

Kickers

Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma: The all-state kicker from last year is 7-of-11 on field goals with 16 extra points and has 27 touchbacks. He has a 42-yard punting average with a long of 70 yards. Chadwick has offers from Memphis, Austin Peay, UConn and East Carolina as a punter.

Jacob Taylor, Oakland: Taylor, a Mr. Football Kicker of the Year semifinalist last year, is the nation's No. 42-ranked punter in the 2024 class, according to Kohl's. This season, he's 35-of-37 on extra points with 34 touchbacks. He has a 45.5-yard punt average.

Chase Cardin, Giles County: He's 31-of-33 on extra points and 2-of-5 on field goals with a long of 47 yards. He has 27 touchbacks on 36 kickoff attempts. He also has a 45.4-yard punt average, including five pinned inside the 20. He's a four-star kicker who is ranked No. 70 out of 300 kickers on Kohl's Professional Camp list.

