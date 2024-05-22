Tennessee high school will forfeit all their 2023 wins due to an ineligible athlete

One Tennessee high school football team is paying the price for fielding an ineligible student-athlete last year.

Clinton High School (Clinton, Tennessee) fielded a player during the 2023 season who was academically ineligible to play. According to reporting from WVLT 8, the student-athlete in question “did not earn the required number of credits the previous school year to be academically eligible.”

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has ordered that Clinton vacate all their wins from last season. The Dragons finished the 2023 season with a 6-7 record.

The violation was reported to the TSSAA by the school.

The fielding of an ineligible player continues a rough stretch for Clinton High School.

Principal Dan Jenkins resigned last month amid allegations of teachers reportedly fixing grades. WBIR television in Knoxville reported that a teacher “told investigators she believed Jenkins asked her to change grades for students to improve the graduation rate for Clinton High School.”

On Tuesday, Darrell Keith, the head football coach, did not have his contract renewed for the upcoming season.

