Tennessee high school football: Vote for the 2023 Nashville area defensive player of the year

The Tennessean has released its 2023 All-Midstate Large Class football teams and will release the Small Class teams Thursday.

Now you can cast your choice for the Nashville area defensive player of the year.

The Tennessean will make its offensive and defensive players of the year determination at a later date.

The poll is available at the bottom of the story. Voting will close Dec. 24 at noon.

Here are the candidates:

Crews Law, CPA, LB, Sr.: The North Carolina commit and 2023 Tennessean Dandy Dozen member had 90 tackles, with 9.5 for a loss, including two sacks and a forced fumble as the Lions captured the DII-AA state title. He was named the DII-AA Mr. Football winner.

Zach Groves, East Robertson, DL, So.: Groves recorded 28.5 tackles for loss with 8.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and 72 tackles. He was a big piece of East Robertson’s Class 2A state runner-up team and holds offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Kentucky, UAB and Charlotte.

Elijah Groves, East Robertson, LB, Sr.: The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Groves, a North Carolina State commitment, totaled 15 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a sack. He finished with 66 solo tackles and 76 total stops. He is Tennessee’s No. 7-ranked player from the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Malik Bolling, East Nashville, DL, Sr.: Boling recorded 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, finishing with 17 tackles to help East Nashville reach the Class 3A state championship game for the third straight season. He helped lead a defense that allowed 13.7 points per game against a difficult schedule.

Jordan Houston, East Nashville, LB, Sr.: Houston was credited with 39 tackles for loss and two sacks. He scored eight defensive touchdowns: Four interceptions for scores, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts in the end zone. He had six interceptions and finished with 103 tackles.

Ethan Utley, Ensworth, DL, Sr.: Utley had 35 tackles with seven for a loss, six QB hurries and four forced fumbles for the Tigers, who finished 8-3. He's the No. 4 prospect for the Class of 2025 in Tennessee and holds more than 35 offers, including Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Vanderbilt. He's a three-year starter.

Wendell Billingsley, Fairview, DB, Sr.: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Air Force commitment intercepted five passes, recorded nine tackles for loss and finished with 116 tackles.

More: 2023 Dandy Dozen: Re-ranking the Nashville-area's top high school football recruits of 2024

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy, DB, Sr.: A Vols commit, Beasley had 41 tackles with three interceptions and one defensive TD as teams often avoided throwing in his direction. Beasley is one of the state's most heavily recruited athletes, with offers from schools like Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan, Kentucky and Missouri.

Atticus Fiorita, Mt. Juliet, DL, Jr.: Fiorita had 17 sacks, 30.5 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a defensive end. He also had three pass breakups and was named Region 4-6A player of the year and is on the Gatorade Player of the Year watchlist. He helped Mt. Juliet to a 9-3 record and a 6A playoff appearance.

Eric Hazzard, Page, DL, Jr.: Another strong edge rusher, Hazzard was a Mr. Football finalist in the Class 5A and helped the Patriots to a third straight state title game. He had 72 tackles, 20 for a loss, led the team with 14 sacks and had eight pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 28 QB hurries.

Edwin Spillman, Lipscomb Academy, LB, Sr.: Spillman finished his high school senior season with 87 tackles, 14 for a loss, three sacks. His instincts, speed and athleticism proved to be difficult combination for blockers. A Tennessee commit and 2023 Dandy Dozen member, Spillman will join his older brother, Nate, in Knoxville with the Vols.

Jaylen Thompson, Riverdale, DB, Sr.: Thompson is a Michigan State commit who caught 18 passes for 173 yards and three TDs and added 57 tackles on defense with six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Vote for Nashville area defensive player of the year