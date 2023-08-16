Tennessee high school football top sophomores for TSSAA 2023 season

With the Tennessean's release of its Top 100 high school football player rankings for the 2024 class and its Top 50 2025 class rankings in Tennessee we turn our attention to the Class of 2026.

Twenty-five players were selected from among this season's sophomores across the state based on what we call an athlete's playability and recruitabilty, meaning his accomplishments on the field and his ability to draw college recruiting interest.

The players have been selected by high school sports writers from The Tennessean, the Commercial Appeal (Memphis), Knoxville News Sentinel, Daily News Journal (Murfreesboro) and The Leaf-Chronicle (Clarksville) and includes input from high school football coaches from around the state.

Here is the complete list.

1. Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian, QB, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Curtis completed nearly 60% of his passes last season for 2,285 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 481 yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles finished 10-3 and advanced to the TSSAA Division II-A BlueCross Bowl Football championship game. He holds offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt among others

2. Shavar Young, Brentwood Academy, WR, 6-0, 165

Young had 40 receptions for 664 receiving yards and returned six punts for 176 yards and two touchdowns at Knoxville Webb. He transferred to BA this summer and has more than 20 offers from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Colorado, West Virginia, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Florida, South Carolina

3. Tyreek King, Knoxville Catholic, WR, 5-11, 175

King had 468 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He has offers from Tennessee, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas and others.

4. Jarvis Strickland, Brainerd, 6-5, 280, OL, 6-6, 280

Strickland is a devastating blocker and has offers from Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Alabama A&M.

5. Carson Sneed, DCA, TE/DL, 6-6, 220

Sneed had 67 tackles, two interceptions and scored two defensive TDs as defensive end. He holds offers from schools like Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin.

6. Zach Groves, East Robertson, TE/DL, 6-3, 220

Groves is the youngest brother of Kentucky commit Elijah Groves and junior running back Isaiah Groves. He has offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Kentucky, NC State, Charlotte and UAB.

7. Owen Cabell, CPA, ATH, 6-3, 195

Cabell comes into the 2023 season with high expectations and has offers from Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

8. Brody Smith, Bearden, OL, 6-5, 253

Smith transferred from Knoxville Catholic and is the son of former NFL tight end Lee Smith. He has an offer from Tennessee.

9. Caden Harris, Haywood, DB, 6-0, 170

Harris started 14 games as a freshman and has offers from TCU and Memphis.

10. Jayden McClure, Mt. Pleasant, LB, 6-2, 205

McClure caused problems for opposing offenses with 56 tackles, 15 for a loss and seven sacks as a freshman. He has offers from Colorado, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

11. Chaston Smith, Bearden, DB, 6-1, 160

Smith started all 12 games as a freshman and has offers from Louisville, Memphis, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan and Vanderbilt.

12. A.J. Westfield, Cleveland, DL, 6-3, 265

Cleveland coach Chandler Tygard is anticipating a solid season from Westfield, who has an explosive first step. He has an offer from Austin Peay.

13. Justin Hopkins, Ensworth, WR, 6-0, 160

Hopkins’ speed can stretch defenses and cause problems for a secondary. He has offers from Ole Miss, Purdue and Iowa.

14. Easton Jointer, Brentwood Academy, WR, 6-1, 160

Jointer flashed big-play ability at South Warren as a freshman and comes into the Eagles program with the ability to play on both sides of the ball. He has drawn interest from several FBS and FCS schools.

15. Camden Goforth, McMinn County, OL, 6-4, 283

Goforth has powerful arms to keep pass rushers at bay and is a solid defensive lineman as well.

16. Dre Walker, Crockett County, S, 6-2, 210

Walker has the size and speed to stay with outside receivers and has offers from TCU and Memphis.

17. Bishop Merriweather, Greeneville, DL/OL, 6-4, 320

Merriweather played significant time at offensive guard last season but will see more time at defensive tackle for the Greene Devils.

18. Jacob Rathbone, Page, OL, 6-3, 290

Started all 15 games as a freshman for the TSSAA Class 5A state runner-up.

19. Tory Beaufort, Bearden, WR, 5-7, 160

Beaufort had 49 catches and 497 receiving yards and also averaged 20 yards per kick return.

20. Andrew Hogan, Ensworth, OL, 6-2, 260

Hogan’s footwork and speed give him leverage against his opponents. He has an offer from Tennessee Tech.

21. Kolby Barrett, Alcoa, DB, 6-1, 165

Barrett was a shut-down corner for the Tornado as teams avoided throwing to him late in the season. He had 48 tackles and an interception.

22. Torin Mcafee, Knoxville Central, DB, 6-0, 150

Mcafee had 50 tackles and five interceptions for Central

23. Celley Davis, Houston, RB, 5-10, 190

Davis arrives in the backfield at Houston along with Damon Sisa to provide the Mustangs with a explosive backfield.

24. Jerry Martin, Smyrna, DL, 6-0, 230

Martin made a big impact as a freshman for the Bulldogs, tallying 20 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries

25. Craig Tutt, Oakland, DB, 6-0, 180

After excelling with the Patriot freshmen in 2022, Tutt is slated to start for the defending 6A champs at free safety.

