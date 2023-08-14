Tennessee high school football top juniors for TSSAA 2023 season

The Tennessean released its Top 100 high school football player rankings for the 2024 class in Tennessee last week and now shifts gears to look at the top players in the class of 2025.,

Fifty players were selected from among this season's juniors across the state based on what we call an athlete's playability and recruitabilty, meaning his accomplishments on the field and his ability to draw college recruiting interest.

The players have been selected by high school sports writers from The Tennessean, the Commercial Appeal (Memphis), Knoxville News Sentinel, Daily News Journal (Murfreesboro) and The Leaf-Chronicle (Clarksville) and includes input from high school football coaches from around the state.

Here are Nos. 1-25. Nos. 25-50 will be released Tuesday.

1. George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy, QB, 6-foot-5, 182 pounds

MacIntyre, an Eagles four-star QB, threw for 2,341 yards with 19 TDs last fall. He's the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee from the Class of 2025 and the No. 2 QB in the country according to the 247Sports Composite and has offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

2. Deuce Knight, Lipscomb Academy, QB, 6-4, 195

Knight transferred from Mississippi and is the No. 4 college prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 5 quarterback in the country who threw for 1,929 yards, ran for 488 yards and had 23 total touchdowns in nine games for George County in 2022.

3. Chauncey Gooden, Lipscomb Academy, OL, 6-4, 320

Gooden is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in Tennessee by the 247Sports Composite. His offer list consists of 52 schools, including Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee

4. Ethan Utley, Ensworth, DL, 6-4, 270

Utley had 25 tackles, including 11 for a loss and five sacks, and two pass break-ups for a Tigers team that finished 7-4. He's the No. 5 prospect for the Class of 2025 in Tennessee according to the 247Sports Composite and holds more than 35 offers, including Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Vanderbilt. He's a three-year starter.

5. Cameron Sparks, Baylor, LB, 6-3, 210

Sparks is ranked as the No. 29 prospect in the nation and No. 2 in Tennessee by 247Sports Composite. The four-star has more than a dozen offers that include Tennessee, Georgia, Wiconsin, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Miami.

6. Eli Owens, Alcoa, TE, 6-1, 243

Owens is coming off a sophomore season in which he had 512 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He is a four-star recruit and the No. 12 prospect in Tennessee and has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, UT, Wisconsin and Michigan State among others.

7. Jaylan Morgan, Rockvale, ATH, 6-0, 170

The four-star standout is the No. 7 ranked prospect in Tennessee and No. 13 ranked safety in the nation according to 247sports Composite. He had 41 tackles, a pass break-up and an interception in 2022. Among his offers are SEC schools Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi State.

8. Jay’len Mosley, Jackson Christian, S, 6-1, 190

Mosley is four-star athlete ranked the No. 9 prospect in Tennessee and 15th safety in the nation by 247Sports Composite. He has offers from Arizona, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Louisville.

9. CJ Jimcoily, Lipscomb Academy, S, 6-2, 190

Jimcoily is a four-star defensive back, the No. 11-ranked prospect in Tennessee and No. 21-ranked player at his position in the nation. He has offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Auburn, Louisville and Nebraska.

10. T.T. Hill, Brentwood Academy, ATH, 5-10, 175

Hill played at receiver and running back for Oakland last season and caught 21 passes for 421 yard and three TDs, ran 78 times for 621 yards with nine rushing TDs and finished with 1,278 all-purpose yards. He helped guide the Patriots to the 6A state title last fall and has offers Georgia Tech, Memphis, Miami (Ohio) and Vanderbilt.

11. Jamarion Morrow, Germantown, ATH, 5-9, 180

Jamarion Morrow exploded onto the scene with a breakout sophomore season. He’s a four-star recruit and the No. 9 player in Tennessee per 247sports Composite with Power 5 offers that include Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Miami, TCU, and Memphis.

12. Jhrevious Hall, Columbia, DL, 6-2, 270

Hall has garnered interest from Power 5 schools, holding offers from UT, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee State and Auburn.

13. Kalen Edwards, Dyersburg, DL, 6-4, 330

Edwards is a four-star prospect ranked No. 10 in the state by 247Sports Composite. He has offers from UT, Louisville, Arkansas and Auburn among others.

14. Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Lipscomb Academy, DL, 6-4, 305

A three-star prospect, Charles is the No. 14-ranked player in Tennessee whose offers include UT, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

15. Stephon Shivers, Humboldt, DL, 6-5, 355

Shivers can play both on the offensive and defensive lines. He’s ranked as the No. 18 prospect in Tennessee and 48th defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports Composite. He holds offers from Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan and Ole Miss.

16. Kolbe Harmon, Brentwood Academy, S, 5-10, 165

While some recruiting sites have Harmon listed as a running back, others project him as a safety after he finished 2022 with 49 tackles, nine pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. He was named Division II-AAA All-West Region. His nine offers include Michigan, Kentucky and Louisville.

17. Sam Haley, Ensworth, LB, 6-3, 210

Haley had 43 tackles, including nine for a loss and two sacks, and a forced fumble. The three-star prospect has offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Duke.

18. Chase Sutton, Bartlett, CB, 6-0, 160

Sutton, who transferred to Bartlett, is a three-star prospect and No.16 player in Tennessee per 247sports composite. He has offers from Alabama State, Tennessee and West Virginia

19. Kris Thompson, Lipscomb Academy, LB, 6-1, 215

Thompson is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He has offers from Maryland, Louisville, Georgia Tech and UAB.

20. Isaiah Groves, East Robertson, RB, 5-11, 185

Groves had a breakout year in 2022 with 119 carries for 1,229 yds, and 10 TDs. His brother Elijah is a Kentucky commit and cousin Taylor Groves plays at Ole Miss. Isaiah has offers from the Wildcats along with NC State, UAB and Charlotte.

21. Tony Carter, Lipscomb Academy, DL, 6-2, 265

Carter recorded 28 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles and was named to the Division II-AA All-State team in 2022. He has 13 offers, including Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina and Purdue.

22. Mason Goree, Bradley Central, CB, 5-11, 150

Goree has offers from Vanderbilt and Eastern Kentucky.

23. Landen Hensley, Campbell County, QB, 6-1, 180

Hensley has an offer from EKU after throwing for 3,416 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2022. He averaged 315 yards per game while guiding Campbell County to a Class 5A state playoff appearance.

24. Connor Wheeler, Powell, RB, 5-8, 170

Wheeler was the Region 3-5A Co-Running Back of the Year and made the TSWA All-State First Team. He had 1,638 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

25. Tegan Avera, Gatlinburg-Pittman, RB, 5-11, 186

Avera was named to the All Region 2-3A team after he rushed for 2,054 yards with 29 touchdowns on 283 attempts.

