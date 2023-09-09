Tennessee high school football scores: Week 4 TSSAA live updates

A newsy week leads into Week 4 of the Tennessee high school football season on Friday.

Deuce Knight left Lipscomb Academy ahead of the team's trip to Baylor in what would be considered one of the best games of the season in the state. The impact of Knight's absence will be very interesting given the built-in difficulty of facing Baylor in Chattanooga.

Among other games: Brentwood hosts Henry County in a battle of 3-0 teams, while CPA hosts MBA in what has been one of the top annual games in Middle Tennessee. The Big Red, at 0-3, need to build momentum ahead of region play.

Follow along with our live updates here, with most entries being added as games begin after 7 p.m.

Tennessee high school football live updates: Week 4 scores, highlights, stories

Brentwood Academy and Father Ryan trading first quarter blows

Brentwood Academy's Shavar Young takes a bouncing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown. Two-point try is good.

Father Ryan responds with a quick strike to Indiana commitment Charlie Becker for a 59-yard touchdown catch on a trick play. Irish now lead 15-14.

Brentwood Academy's Shavar Young returns a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter Friday against Father Ryan.

First HS football game I’ve been to in Nashville. Hasn’t disappointed so far. FR leads 21-14 early in the second. pic.twitter.com/EAyXpdE3ov — Paul Skrbina (@PaulSkrbina) September 9, 2023

Lipscomb Academy not afraid to go vertical without Deuce Knight

Was a bit behind the throw on this play, but Tav Shaffer with a 37 yard dart to Dillon Lorick for the TD. @LAmustangFB @LAmustangFB 10, @BaylorSchoolFB 7. 4:45 left in 1Q pic.twitter.com/zzUVXDu22V — George Robinson (@Cville_Sports) September 8, 2023

Lipscomb Academy down 7-0 after Whit Muschamp TD pass

Vandy commit Whit Muschamp throws a 19-yard touchdown pass to Alabama commitment Amari Jefferson on the first drive for a Baylor, a 3-play drive. Quick strike for the hosts against Lipscomb Academy.

Tav Schaffer starts at quarterback for Lipscomb Academy.

That was quick work for @BaylorSchoolFB on its first drive. 3 plays, 80 yards and a 19 yard TD pass from @whit7muschamp to @AmariJefferson6 @BaylorSchoolFB 7, @LAmustangFB 0. 11:17 in 1Q pic.twitter.com/NNZRT0be0Y — George Robinson (@Cville_Sports) September 8, 2023

Lipscomb Academy kicks off at Baylor

A live stream of the game, courtesy of the Baylor School.

