Tennessee high school football scores: Week 3 TSSAA live updates

Week 3 of the Tennessee high school football season features 2-0 Brentwood against 2-0 Hendersonville.

Brentwood's upset win against Brentwood Academy was the surprise of Week 2, and Friday's road game at Hendersonville will be another test of where they stand in Class 6A.

On the other end, 0-2 MBA hosts MUS. The Big Red are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 1965. Brentwood Academy is too trying to avoid 0-3 on Friday when it hosts Christian Brothers.

Plenty of other games dot the schedule, and we'll cover them throughout the night here with our live updates.

Tennessee high school football live updates: Week 3 scores, highlights, stories

Safety No. 3 in a game involving a Williamson County team today

Independence pick-6 puts Eagles ahead in game filled with safeties

Independence and Centennial traded safeties before Luke McNeilly's pick-six put the Eagles ahead 9-2 in the second quarter.

Brentwood Academy starts fast

SCORE ALERT 🚨: @theBAFootball 8, @CBHS_Football 0 10:53 1Q @GeorgeMacIntyr6 with 3 yd run and 2 pt run.



Josh Heupel at Brentwood Academy to watch George MacIntyre

The Vols are in Nashville ahead of tomorrow's season opener against Virginia at Nissan Stadium, and Josh Heupel is at Brentwood Academy for the Eagles' game against Christian Brothers.

2025 5-star quarterback George MacIntyre has held a Tennessee offer for more than a year and has made several visits to Knoxville.

MORE ON JOSH HEUPEL AT BA: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel watches George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy game

Some pregame reading

