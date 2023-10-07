Tennessee high school football scores: Week 8 TSSAA live updates

Centennial hosts Brentwood in a battle of Williamson County undefeated teams in the Tennessean's Game of the Week to headline Week 8 of the Tennessee high school football season in Nashville.

The Cougars, who have a big region-deciding game in two weeks against Page, have won games with tight margins against Independence and Nolensville en route to 7-0. The Bruins have three straight double-digit wins after a more challenging start to the season schedule.

Among other games Friday: Beech hosts Henry County in Region 7-5A play among teams who do not have a loss in the region. And MBA hosts Lipscomb Academy in what would have been considered one of the games of the year in the area but is now a game between teams below .500.

Follow along with our live updates here, with most entries being added as games begin after 7 p.m.

Beech recovers opening kickoff, then throws TD pass on first play

Not sure what Henry Co was doing on that short kickoff return, but the ball bounced right in front of them and @BeechFootball recovered.



...and then, first play, this happens.@BeechFootball 7, @HCPatriotsFB 0. 11:51 in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/CJXtmrmVPX — George Robinson (@Cville_Sports) October 7, 2023

Tennessee high school football pregame coverage

