Tennessee high school football scores, TSSAA live updates from Week 1 in Knoxville area

The season begins with a full slate on Friday, including Bearden vs. Knoxville West in the Knox News Game of the Week. Anderson County vs. Powell is another very interesting game, and it'll involve the Class 4A defending state champions against a talented 3-5A team.

On Thursday, Halls earned a big win against Campbell County to kick off the season.

We'll also keep an eye on Alcoa's trip to Ravenwood along with the rest of the Week 1 slate. Follow along with our live updates here, with most entries being added as games begin after 7 p.m.

Knox Central already on the board

A little late to capture but @CHS_Bobcat_FB gets first TD off a short pass that goes about by 40 yards for @DanteStricklan. @theyknowfrank23 gets the 2pt conversion



A little less than 12mins in the 1st Quarter@CHS_Bobcat_FB 8@FultonFootball 0 pic.twitter.com/YLGdn2jTPs — PrepXtra (@prepxtra) August 18, 2023

Fulton continues to honor the late Zaevion Dobson with 24 Strong award

.@FultonFootball game tonight honors the late Zaevion Dobson, a Fulton football player who was shot and killed shielding fellow students from gunfire.



The 24 strong award given to the senior who represents sacrifice and courage on the football field is OL/DL Jay Winton pic.twitter.com/pGmaOUS3LT — PrepXtra (@prepxtra) August 18, 2023

Dobson was shot and killed on Dec. 17, 2015 while shielding at least two other students from gunfire. This is the second year that the award has been given to a senior representing sacrifice and courage.

