Tennessee high school football scores, TSSAA live updates from Week 1 in Knoxville area

Nick Gray, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

The first Friday of the Tennessee high school football season is here!

The season begins with a full slate on Friday, including Bearden vs. Knoxville West in the Knox News Game of the Week. Anderson County vs. Powell is another very interesting game, and it'll involve the Class 4A defending state champions against a talented 3-5A team.

On Thursday, Halls earned a big win against Campbell County to kick off the season.

We'll also keep an eye on Alcoa's trip to Ravenwood along with the rest of the Week 1 slate. Follow along with our live updates here, with most entries being added as games begin after 7 p.m.

East Tennessee high school football: TSSAA Week 1 live updates, scores

Knox Central already on the board

Fulton continues to honor the late Zaevion Dobson with 24 Strong award

Dobson was shot and killed on Dec. 17, 2015 while shielding at least two other students from gunfire. This is the second year that the award has been given to a senior representing sacrifice and courage.

Follow along with our Tennessee high school football follower updates on Twitter.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee high school football scores, TSSAA updates Week 1 in Knoxville