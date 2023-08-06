Tennessee high school football player rankings for each grade begin to release Monday

As the Tennessee high school football season gains momentum toward Week 1, Aug. 18, The Tennessean has begun the daunting task of ranking the state's top high school football players entering the 2023 TSSAA season.

Our goal is to have a comprehensive idea of the top talent across the state in each class. The players included in these rankings are decided on what we call an athlete's playability and recruitabilty, meaning his accomplishments on the field and his ability to draw college recruiting interest.

The players have been selected by high school sports writers from The Tennessean, the Commercial Appeal (Memphis), Knoxville News Sentinel, Daily News Journal (Murfreesboro) and The Leaf-Chronicle (Clarksville) and includes input from high school football coaches from around the state.

Our player rankings will start with the top 100 seniors and move on to the top 50 juniors, 25 sophomores and a top 10 list of the state's best freshmen. For the seniors, we'll release in sets of 25 over four days until we get to 100. The junior rankings will follow with two days of releases, followed by a single day of both sophomores and freshmen.

When the initial rankings are finished, we'll have identified 185 of who we consider the best Tennessee high school football players going into Week 1. As the high school football season progresses, we'll update the senior class ranking at least four times during the fall, reshuffling ranking positions as needed to reflect the players' stats and those who emerge on the recruiting trail. We will then have a final ranking for all classes after the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl state football championships.

