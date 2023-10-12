Tennessee high school football offensive linemen worthy of Mr. Football consideration

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards represent the top high school players in each classification.

It’s rare but not unprecedented for a lineman to win the honor. Alcoa’s Lance Williams achieved it last year in Class 3A.

But there has not been a specific honor for linemen since 2016, the last year a Mr. Football Lineman of the Year was awarded in each class. With that in mind, here are 15 offensive lineman statewide who could be considered for the award.

Brody Smith

Bearden, Sr.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound junior has offers from Tennessee and Penn State among others and is a big factor for Class 6A No. 6 Bearden’s offense. He is the son of former NFL tight end Lee Smith.

Brentwood Academy, Sr.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Wisconsin commitment has had a great first half of the season. He’s drawing the most praise for his natural defensive line position. But he’s also been an effective offensive lineman, playing out of necessity for the Eagles.

Jimmy Bryson

Baylor, Jr.

Bryson is a big part of Division II-AAA defending champion Baylor’s success. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he has an offer from Austin Peay and is considered a player whose recruitment could expand in the offseason.

Christ Presbyterian Academy, Sr.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Ole Miss commitment is an effective run and pass blocker in CPA’s offense, which produced a 50-50 split in rushing and passing yardage. He’s been a wall at left tackle and is receiving high marks from opponents.

Judd Taylor

Carter, Jr.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound junior tackle is having a big season and drawing interest from schools. He's also effective on defense.

Collierville, Sr.

The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Duke commitment has had a strong season and played well in the Dragons’ biggest games. He has an 82.5-inch wingspan.

Davidson Academy, Sr.

The three-star Vanderbilt defensive line commitment is playing offense too, drawing high marks from opposing coaches on both sides. He's athletic at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds and also plays baseball. He intercepted a pass on the line of scrimmage this past week and ran it in for a TD.

Kalen Edwards

Dyersburg, Sr.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound three-star recruit has been a big part of the Trojans’ 7-0 start. He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee among others.

Ensworth, Jr.

The four-star prospect is the No. 4 player in Tennessee from the Class of 2025 class and the No. 17 defensive lineman in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. But he’s not just contributing to Ensworth’s defense. Utley, at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, has been a dominant offensive lineman.

More: The big change Tennessee football target Ethan Utley, a 4-star DL, made for Ensworth's 2023 season

Franklin Road Academy, Sr.

Masterson, 6-foot-6, 275-pound North Carolina commitment, is one of the top offensive linemen in Division II-AA. He’s also been a dominant defender for the Panthers.

Germantown, Sr.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Mississippi State commitment is living up to his reputation at offensive tackle. He’s also been a dominant defender.

Britton Carver

Knoxville West, Sr.

The 6-foot-1, 295-pound transfer from Westview has made an immediate impact. He has offers from UT-Martin and Tennessee Tech.

Lausanne Collegiate, Sr.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Mississippi State commitment is the top lineman to come out of Lausanne in coach Kevin Locastro’s eight-year tenure. The Army All-American selection is also a factor on defense.

Lipscomb Academy, Jr.

Gooden, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, has been on the radar for a long time and is living up to his ranking this season. He’s the No. 5 junior in Tennessee and the No. 8 interior lineman nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.

Blake Heckmann

Maryville, Sr.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Liberty commitment has been one of the top tackles in East Tennessee this year.

Olivier Camerlain

McCallie, Sr.

He’s been a big factor for Division II-AAA’s top-ranked McCallie. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tackle is committed to Lafayette College.

Middle Tennessee Christian School, Sr.

The Tennessee commitment has helped the Cougars amass 2,132 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns. He held his own two weeks ago against South Pittsburg defensive end Martavious Collins, an Auburn commitment.

Jake Riggs

Oakland, Sr.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior tackle and Austin Peay commitment is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and is one of the driving forces behind three-time defending Class 6A champion Oakland’s successful Wing-t offense.

Tracy Jackson

Whitehaven, Sr.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound interior lineman is emerging in his final high school season, playing some of his best football. He turned heads in Whitehaven’s game against Germantown and has offers from Missouri, Tennessee State and Austin Peay among others.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: 19 offensive linemen worthy of Mr. Football