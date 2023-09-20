Tennessee high school football at 2023 TSSAA midseason: Nashville area's offensive, defensive stars

We've reached the Tennessee high school football midseason. Tennessean high school sports writers Tyler Palmateer and George Robinson have come up with the top area players for the first half of the 2023 TSSAA regular season.

Offensive standouts

Arnett Hayes, BGA: Hayes has 517 yards receiving through five games with seven touchdowns and is averaging 103.4 yards per game.

Baylor Hayes, Brentwood: Hayes has the Bruins with a perfect 5-0 record and has 792 yards passing with seven touchdowns.

George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy: MacIntyre is 113-for-168 passing for 1,266 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Dominic Reed, Centennial: Reed has been an offensive heavyweight for the Cougars with 512 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in five games as the team's Wildcat quarterback.

Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy: Baldwin’s 310 yards rushing last Friday gave him 972 rushing yards to go along with 12 touchdowns.

Knox Roberts, Davidson Academy: Roberts is 81-of-115 passing for 1,298 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions for the undefeated Bears.

Keith Johnson, East Nashville: Johnson has run for 595 yards with 11 touchdowns. He’s averaging 119 yards per game for the 5-0 Eagles.

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson: Groves has helped East Robertson to a 5-0 record with 1,068 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and is averaging 13.8 yards per carry.

JoJo Crump, Father Ryan: Crump has thrown for 704 yards and 11 touchdowns and run for another 364 yards rushing with eight TDs in four games.

Ty Clark III, Franklin Road Academy: Clark has 57 carries for 788 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Panthers, who are 5-0.

Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian: Wolcott has been a one-man wrecking ball with 1,188 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games.

Jackson Stroup, Gallatin: Stroup has led the Green Wave offense with 1,152 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and only one interception.

Dawson White, Moore County: A dual-threat, White has thrown for 751 yards and nine touchdowns and run for another 824 yards and 11 TDs.

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Eli Wilson is nearing the 1,000-yard mark after five games with 935 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns.

Ashton Jones, Oakland: Jones has 608 rushing yards with nine touchdowns and is averaging 121.6 yards per game.

Keshawn Tarleton, Pearl Cohn: Tarleton is 37-of-66 for 891 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Braden Graham, Riverdale: Graham is 84-for-121 for 1,172 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception.

Justyce Law, Stratford: Law has thrown for 1,156 yards with 10 touchdowns and is averaging 231.2 passing yards per game.

Byrce Stanfield, Waverly: Stanfield has 1,013 yards rushing through five games with 12 total touchdowns.

Tripp Pinion, White County: Pinion is one of the top rushers in Middle Tennessee with 1,087 yards with 16 touchdowns while averaging 217 rushing yards a game.

Defensive standouts

AJ Barbat, Brentwood Academy: The senior linebacker has 59 tackles with seven for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Max Orefice, Brentwood: The senior linebacker has 77 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Saveon Flowers, Cheatham County Central: The senior defensive end has 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Crews Law, Christ Presbyterian: The North Carolina linebacker commit has 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Nate Adams, Clay County: The junior cornerback has seven interceptions and two pick-sixes in five games. He also has 12 pass breakups and 21 tackles.

Jordan Houston, East Nashville: The senior linebacker has 33 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions for touchdowns and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Elijah Groves, East Robertson: The Kentucky linebacker commit has 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Car’Lando Barton, Friendship Christian School: The junior defensive lineman has 41 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Carlos Owens, Green Hill: The senior linebacker has 46 tackles, three forced fumbles and eight tackles for loss.

Kaiki Baker, Hillsboro: The UAB defensive back commit has 32 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Mason Hawk, James Lawson: The senior safety has 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and a defensive touchdown.

MJ Bigbee, Kirkwood: The junior defensive tackle has 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks.

Edwin Spillman, Lipscomb Academy: The senior Tennessee linebacker commit has 59 tackles and two sacks.

Brooks Jones, Middle Tennessee Christian: The senior linebacker has 52 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.

Eric Hazzard, Page: The senior linebacker had 30 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Joshua Sims, Pearl-Cohn: The sophomore defensive back has three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 24 tackles, including a tackle for loss. He has also blocked a punt.

Jaylen Thompson, Riverdale: The Michigan State commit has 24 tackles, a fumble recovery, two blocked kicks and two interceptions.

Kam Frierson, Rockvale: The senior defensive lineman has 35 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Quentin Groves, Siegel: The senior safety has 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions and two INTs returned for scores.

Peyton Hix, Smith County: He has 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.

