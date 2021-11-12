Tennessee-Georgia score predictions

Dan Harralson
·1 min read
In this article:
Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

The Vols enter Saturday’s contest following a 45-42 win at Kentucky. Georgia defeated Missouri, 43-6, in Week 10.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Vols Wire and UGA Wire provide score predictions for the Week 11 matchup. Below are score predictions.

Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Georgia 38, Tennessee 17

Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Georgia 41, Tennessee 14

Joe Vitale (UGA Wire): Georgia 31, Tennessee 14

James Morgan (UGA Wire): Georgia 38, Tennessee 17

John Shelton (UGA Wire): Georgia 42, Tennessee 13

