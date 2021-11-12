Tennessee-Georgia score predictions

Associated Press

The average yards per carry for Bowl Subdivision teams is on pace to dip for a third consecutive season. FBS teams are gaining 4.35 yards per rush, down from 4.41 in 2020, 4.46 in 2019 and 4.51 in 2018. Nowhere is this trend more apparent than at No. 20 Wisconsin (No. 18 College Football Playoff ), which has a chance to produce statistically the best season of any FBS run defense in over a decade.