Tennessee-Georgia football pregame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·5 min read

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will host its first Southeastern Conference game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday for the first time since Oct. 14.

The Vols will play Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Tennessee native Dolly Parton will be in attendance for the SEC East matchup.

“We have a great opponent coming to town this week,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “You look at Georgia, they play extremely well, smart football, physical football in all three phases of the game. They have dynamic playmakers in all three phases of the game as well. It is a huge test for us, and we have to have a great week of preparation to get ready for these guys. It’s the first time we have been back home for an SEC game inside Neyland Stadium in over a month. Looking forward to our fans, seeing them there on Saturday. We need a great atmosphere. Dolly (Parton) is going to be there as well, so my mom will be excited about that one.”

Ahead of kickoff, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz and is listed below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire