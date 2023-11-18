Tennessee-Georgia football pregame social media buzz

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will host its first Southeastern Conference game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday for the first time since Oct. 14.

The Vols will play Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Tennessee native Dolly Parton will be in attendance for the SEC East matchup.

“We have a great opponent coming to town this week,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “You look at Georgia, they play extremely well, smart football, physical football in all three phases of the game. They have dynamic playmakers in all three phases of the game as well. It is a huge test for us, and we have to have a great week of preparation to get ready for these guys. It’s the first time we have been back home for an SEC game inside Neyland Stadium in over a month. Looking forward to our fans, seeing them there on Saturday. We need a great atmosphere. Dolly (Parton) is going to be there as well, so my mom will be excited about that one.”

Ahead of kickoff, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz and is listed below.

#Vols 🤝 @DollyParton Grab a commemorative Dolly + Tennessee Vols CD or merch this Saturday at 12pm in Vol Village. Or don't wait! Grab a CD now » https://t.co/LDb0i7p7io pic.twitter.com/4zuUgW39sL — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) November 17, 2023

𝑫𝒂𝒘𝒈𝒔 𝒂𝒕 𝑽𝒐𝒍𝒔 🏟️: Neyland Stadium

🕞: 3:30 PM ET

📺: SEC on CBS #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/xJ5sDGFmyW — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 18, 2023

No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee Will we see an upset on Rocky Top? 🤔 Look out for @finebaum on your drive into Knoxville as Paul’s Pick will be revealed on billboards all across town 👀 pic.twitter.com/sucz4xhupR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 17, 2023

"Don't cry in your milk just yet. My gosh, you're playing some defense and you're at home. … Show up, keep it within one score and see what happens." Fat Jack explained on @JoshandSwain why Tennessee has a chance to challenge Georgia. ⬇️https://t.co/GvCleO0lQi pic.twitter.com/zyB8RD42HH — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) November 18, 2023

🎥 𝙂𝙀𝙊𝙍𝙂𝙄𝘼 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙍 Narrated by Eric Berry#GBO pic.twitter.com/Ots64QD0w0 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 18, 2023

Vol Nation we need you again this weekend! Bring that energy and excitement and let’s show out on Saturday‼️#GBO🍊 — Rodney Garner (@coachg76) November 16, 2023

Vol Nation Im Coming Back! OV! #GBO nation make sure following

My IG: @JSEATT doing a behind the scenes👀👀 pic.twitter.com/giBaSLNR6q — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) November 14, 2023

No. 1 @GeorgiaFootball.

No. 18 @Vol_Football. The showdown begins at 3:30 PM ET on CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/4yp1SP2eIl — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 18, 2023

Back on Rocky Top this weekend. Helpful reminders of gameday happenings🧵 pic.twitter.com/NCfO2SUFQY — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 17, 2023

We’re ready for a battle on Rocky Top between two Guardian Cap teams. Can the @Vol_Football knock off @GeorgiaFootball? pic.twitter.com/MXve0g9fdl — Guardian Caps (@Guardian_Caps) November 17, 2023

Though @Vol_Football had several CBS appearances prior, the first-ever SEC on CBS package broadcast was from Neyland Stadium on Sept. 21, 1996. On Saturday, it will be the 49th and final CBS broadcast from the iconic venue. Many of those were produced by ace Craig Silver, who… pic.twitter.com/bQKG9zq1kC — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 15, 2023

Absolutely thrilled to welcome @DollyParton to Rocky Top this Saturday as we cheer on @Vol_Football! 🍊#GBO https://t.co/mDWIVMjpj3 — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) November 13, 2023

It’s game day, #VolNation! I can’t wait to see the energy and noise you bring to Neyland! Go Vols! #GBO 🍊 https://t.co/0K3weqqhmN — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) November 18, 2023

Tony Vitello on Tennessee-Georgia game on Saturday: “The Kansas City Chiefs can have Taylor Swift all they want. We have Dolly Parton.” — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) November 16, 2023

Dolly Parton will be at Tennessee-Georgia game on Saturday.https://t.co/3SkGKJIcLe — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) November 13, 2023

Tim Tebow said today Neyland Stadium in his freshman year is one of the loudest sounds he has ever heard. He says Rocky Top needs to be that loud to make a difference against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/dg5bbQucLH — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) November 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire