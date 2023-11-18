Tennessee-Georgia 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Vols to beat Bulldogs

Tennessee has little more to play for than pride in the remainder of the 2023 college football season than pride, having dropped fully out of SEC East and College Football Playoff contention.

But what more do Josh Heupel and the Vols (7-3, 3-3 in SEC play) need when they take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday? No. 18 Tennessee will look to break not only Georgia's 27-game win streak, but also a six-game slide in the series. The Vols' most previous win vs. the Bulldogs prior to the Week 12 game came in the legendary Hail Mary game of 2016.

It remains to be seen how those set of circumstances will affect Tennessee's disposition when it takes on Kirby Smart and Co. in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Here's how the "College GameDay" crew, including Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and special guest picker PFT Commenter (Eric Sollenberger) picked the game:

Here's a rundown of each pick ahead of the game at 3:30 p.m. ET:

Tennessee-Georgia predictions on 'College GameDay'"': Who PFT Commenter, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

PFT Commenter: Tennessee

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Tennessee-Georgia