Tennessee-Georgia basketball pregame social media buzz
No. 13 Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) will play at Georgia (6-23, 1-15 SEC) Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum.
The contest is the first between Tennessee and Georgia this season.
Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. SEC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (analysis) and Alyssa Lang (reporter).
Ahead of the contest, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz below.
Tennessee basketball
Gameday down in Georgia.
GAMEDAY » https://t.co/HgbmKD7QP7 pic.twitter.com/RCaXhy35EH
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 1, 2022
Georgia basketball
Help us celebrate our seniors tomorrow night!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/uoVTAqsiCO
— Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) March 1, 2022
SEC Network
"We are a National Championship contender."
SEC Inside: @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/d2oGCJGfg0
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 1, 2022
Tennessee basketball
Last road trip of the regular season.
PREVIEW » https://t.co/HgbmKD7QP7 pic.twitter.com/k2Go1y7tmE
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 28, 2022
Tennessee's last win at Georgia came in 2011
The last time Tennessee beat Georgia in basketball in Athens, Tony Jones @TJonesLive was the head coach … that's right, 2011, and Pearl was serving a suspension from the league
— MikeGriffith32 (@MikeGriffith32) February 18, 2018
Tennessee athletics
The regular season's final road game.
No. 13 @Vol_Hoops is in Athens to take on Georgia tonight at 6:30pm ET on SEC Network.https://t.co/GVryTHxt3T
— Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) March 1, 2022
Kennedy Chandler - SEC Freshman of the Week
KC is the SEC Freshman of the Week.
18.0 ppg / 5.0 rpg / 4.0 apg in two wins last week.
Details » https://t.co/qZFTXtEOpx pic.twitter.com/MUpTXcMPIS
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 28, 2022
How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Georgia basketball game
How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Georgia basketball game. https://t.co/WcDBPuP76v
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 1, 2022
1
1