Tennessee-Georgia basketball pregame social media buzz

No. 13 Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) will play at Georgia (6-23, 1-15 SEC) Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The contest is the first between Tennessee and Georgia this season.

Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. SEC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (analysis) and Alyssa Lang (reporter).

Ahead of the contest, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz below.

Tennessee basketball

Georgia basketball

Help us celebrate our seniors tomorrow night!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/uoVTAqsiCO — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) March 1, 2022

SEC Network

Tennessee basketball

Last road trip of the regular season. PREVIEW » https://t.co/HgbmKD7QP7 pic.twitter.com/k2Go1y7tmE — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 28, 2022

Tennessee's last win at Georgia came in 2011

The last time Tennessee beat Georgia in basketball in Athens, Tony Jones @TJonesLive was the head coach … that's right, 2011, and Pearl was serving a suspension from the league — MikeGriffith32 (@MikeGriffith32) February 18, 2018

Tennessee athletics

The regular season's final road game. No. 13 @Vol_Hoops is in Athens to take on Georgia tonight at 6:30pm ET on SEC Network.https://t.co/GVryTHxt3T — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) March 1, 2022

Kennedy Chandler - SEC Freshman of the Week

KC is the SEC Freshman of the Week. 18.0 ppg / 5.0 rpg / 4.0 apg in two wins last week. Details » https://t.co/qZFTXtEOpx pic.twitter.com/MUpTXcMPIS — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 28, 2022

How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Georgia basketball game

How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Georgia basketball game. https://t.co/WcDBPuP76v — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) March 1, 2022

