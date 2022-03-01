Tennessee-Georgia basketball pregame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·2 min read

No. 13 Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) will play at Georgia (6-23, 1-15 SEC) Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

The contest is the first between Tennessee and Georgia this season.

Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. SEC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (analysis) and Alyssa Lang (reporter).

Ahead of the contest, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz below.

Tennessee basketball

Georgia basketball

SEC Network

Tennessee basketball

Tennessee's last win at Georgia came in 2011

Tennessee athletics

Kennedy Chandler - SEC Freshman of the Week

How to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Georgia basketball game

1

1

Recommended Stories