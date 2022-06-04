Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler works out for Hornets

Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler on Saturday was among the prospects that participated in a pre-draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced.

Chandler was named to the All-SEC second team after averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field in 34 games. He set the Tennessee single-season freshman record for steals and finished eighth in the country with 74.

The 6-foot guard posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap at the combine and is highly touted as an athletic point guard that can create for himself and others. He is widely considered to be a mid-to-late first-round pick given his ability as an initiator on offense and playmaker.

In addition to Chandler, the Hornets also worked out Miami guard Kameron McGusty, Providence forward Justin Minaya, Memphis forward Josh Minott, Marquette guard Darryl Morsell and Arkansas forward JD Notae on Saturday.

Charlotte enters the draft with the 13th and 15th picks in the first round and the 45th pick in the second round, respectively. They are also still on the hunt for their head coach after firing James Borrego but appear to be zeroing in on Kenny Atkinson.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

