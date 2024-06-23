Tennessee forces winner-take-all College World Series finale

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (59-13, 22-8 SEC) defeated No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M (53-14, 19-11 SEC), 4-1, Sunday in game No. 2 of the College World Series Finals at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas A&M suffered its first loss in the NCAA Tournament as the Vols tied a best-of-three series, 1-1.

Game No. 3 will be contested Monday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

The Aggies led, 1-0, in the first inning after Jace LaViolette hit a solo home run.

Tennessee led, 2-1, in the seventh after a two-run home run by Dylan Dreling. He went 1-for-5, recording two RBIs and one run.

Cal Stark hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to give Tennessee a 4-1 lead.

Christian Moore went 1-for-3 and recorded one run, while Dean Curley went 2-for-4 and scored one run.

Aaron Combs (3-1) pitched four innings in relief in game No. 2 against the Aggies. He allowed four hits and two walks, while recording five strikeouts.

Nate Snead recorded the final three outs of the game an earned his sixth save.

Drew Beam started for the Vols and pitched four innings. He recorded seven strikeouts.

