What are Tennessee football's worst-ever losses to SEC rivals? These still sting for fans

I don’t blame Tennessee fans for puckering up during South Carolina week. As to the most damaging defeat the Gamecocks have inflicted on the Vols, there are several options.

Johnny Majors was fired after the 1992 game and Phillip Fulmer after the 2008 loss. In 2016, UT was dumped out of the SEC East driver’s seat.

Still, that 63-38 ambush last November takes the cake. College Football Playoff and Heisman hopes were trampled along with the Vols’ defense.

Here’s one man’s worst-loss list to SEC rivals.

Alabama: A popular choice would be the 9-6, blocked field-goal loss in 1990. But I submit 1989.

The ’90 Vols had already tied twice before the Alabama heartbreak. The ‘89 team’s only loss came in Birmingham, 47-30, when Bama sub Siran Stacy scored four touchdowns.

Had they beaten Alabama, the 11-0 Vols might have been paired with Colorado, the only other unbeaten team, in a national-championship-deciding bowl game. Instead, 11-1 Notre Dame won the title.

Auburn: The Tigers beat the Vols twice in 2004, but the second one was in the SEC championship game. Gerald Riggs ran wild, but untimely penalties helped Auburn prevail, 38-28. A holding call erased a 70-yard Cedric Houston touchdown.

Arkansas: In 1999, UT had overcome a loss to Florida to climb back to No. 2 in the BCS rankings by Nov. 13. But Clint Stoerner and the Razorbacks got their revenge for ’98 with a 28-24 upset in Fayetteville. No national championship repeat for Tennessee.

Florida: The 1995 collapse in The Swamp cost the Vols a perfect regular season. Sophomore Peyton Manning led UT to a 30-14 edge before the Gators scored 48 consecutive points and won 62-37.

Otherwise, Tennessee would have finished the regular-season 11-0 and played Arkansas in the SEC championship game.

Georgia: The Hob-Nail Boot in 2001 hurt, but UT still won the East. The 2003 game at Neyland turned on one play. Trailing 13-7, Tennessee was about to score as the first half ended. But Georgia’s Sean Jones scooped up a Vol fumble and ran 97 yards for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs poured it on, 41-14, a result that kept Tennessee out of the SEC championship game.

Kentucky: With a receiver pressed into duty at quarterback, the Wildcats upset the listless Vols 10-7 in 2011, ending a 26-year rivalry win streak.

LSU: 2001, SEC championship game. You know the details.

Ole Miss: Archie Who? The 1969 debacle – 38-0 – in Jackson cost Tennessee an undefeated regular season. Archie Manning led the Rebels to a blowout of the 7-0, No. 3-ranked Vols.

Undefeated Texas beat Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl to win the national title. UT, relegated to the Gator Bowl, lost to Florida.

Mississippi State: Tennessee claims the 1950 Dunkel ratings national championship. If the Vols hadn’t lost 7-0 in Starkville early, they would have had a case in the major polls. Tennessee finished the regular season 10-1. Unbeaten Oklahoma was declared national champion by AP and UPI. Bowls didn’t count.

Missouri: In 2013, the Vols’ first SEC trip to Columbia was a cold, grim experience. A Michael Palardy field goal saved Tennessee from a shutout. Final: 31-3.

Texas A&M: The Butch Jones Era’s high-water mark came in College Station in 2016. The No. 9 Vols were 5-0 after wins over Florida and Georgia. The SEC East was their oyster.

The Aggies won 45-38 in two overtimes. It was downhill from there.

Vanderbilt: Again, 2016. All the Vols had to do to get to the Sugar Bowl for the first time since 1990 was beat the ‘Dores in Nashville. UT led 34-24, then Vandy scored the final 21 points for a 45-34 upset.

Bye, New Orleans. Back to Nashville for the Music City Bowl.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

