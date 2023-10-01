Tennessee football's running depth the biggest plus. What comes next is anybody's guess | Adams

Something you probably didn’t expect to read this season: Tennessee football has a better running game than Alabama or Georgia. I didn’t expect to write it, either.

That’s based on just one month of football. But don’t assume it will change over the next seven games. And it could be a huge factor in how the rest of Tennessee’s season plays out.

The Vols improved to 4-1 with a 41-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. In so doing, they bore little resemblance to the Josh Heupel team that stunned opponents with quick-strike scores in the passing game last season.

Instead, they won by consistently whipping South Carolina’s defense at the line of scrimmage. You also might have noticed that they dominated the Gamecocks offensive line as well.

Not surprisingly, Heupel said after the victory, “It will be important to win the line of scrimmage every week.”

Easier said, of course. But it’s not so farfetched that Tennessee’s hopes for a successful season now hinge on something as basic as blocking and tackling. That’s probably not what you envisioned after watching Heupel’s high-flying offense lead the nation in points and yards per game last season.

You can’t ignore the evidence, though.

Tennessee has three good running backs – Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson − all of whom are averaging more than six yards per carry. And its offensive line took a turn for the better against South Carolina when starting center Cooper Mays returned to the lineup after missing the first four games with an injury.

Conversely, No. 1 Georgia and Alabama – the two highest ranked teams remaining on their schedule – don’t have their usual punch at running back.

Georgia’s running back corps has been depleted by injuries. Alabama’s running backs are nothing special. In fact, the Tide’s greatest running threat is quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Both programs must wish they could have added Ray Davis from the transfer portal. But the former Vanderbilt running back transferred to Kentucky – as Florida noticed in a one-sided loss Saturday. Davis rushed for 280 yards, leaving him just short of 600 yards through five games. As good as Davis has been, it’s worth noting that Kentucky is sorely lacking in quality depth at the position.

The way the SEC is shaping up, few teams could afford to losing a starting running back. In that respect, Tennessee might have an edge over the competition.

However, just because the Vols pushed around South Carolina, doesn’t mean they can rough up Texas A&M in their next game (Oct. 14) after an open date. Nor does it mean they’re assured of winning the line of scrimmage against the likes of Kentucky and Missouri. Vanderbilt is the only sure thing left on Tennessee’s conference schedule.

My guess is that the rest of the season will be a grind – not just for the Vols, but for everybody in the league. There are no complete teams like the SEC has produced in winning the past four national championships.

The Vols are capable of beating Georgia at Neyland Stadium or Alabama on the road. But they also could lose to Kentucky or Missouri.

None of those outcomes should shock you.

