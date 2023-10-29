Tennessee football's resourcefulness bodes well for stretch run | Adams

Coaches frequently have a common response in assessing the state of their team. “We’ve just got to keeping getting better,” they say.

In fact, they say that so often, it often goes unnoticed. But Tennessee’s improvement shouldn’t be ignored.

There was nothing dominant about its 33-27 victory over Kentucky on Saturday night at Kroger Field. But what impressed me the most: The Vols were resourceful in improving their record to 6-2. They found a way to win when the game didn't go according to form.

That’s what the best teams do. That’s what the Vols didn’t do in a loss to Florida in September and a loss to Alabama on Oct. 21.

The Wildcats aren’t nationally ranked. They have lost three consecutive games to drop to 5-3 overall. But they were a better team against Tennessee than they were in losing to Missouri two weeks earlier.

Kentucky’s offense relied heavily on the running of Ray Davis in winning its first five games. If you could stop him, you could stop the Wildcats.

Tennessee stopped him. He had only 10 yards on his first six carries and averaged just 2.6 yards in rushing for 42 yards on 16 carries.

UT’s success against Davis and Kentucky’s running game didn’t assure victory, though. NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary played by far his best game with the Wildcats, completing 28 of 39 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Moreover, a Tennessee pass rush that had averaged four sacks per game repeatedly failed to reach Leary, who threw the ball better than any other quarterback has this season against the Vols.

But even when things weren’t unfolding as expected, Tennessee found a different path to victory.

It forced the Wildcats to settle for a field goal on their last drive. Holding a 33-27 lead, it proceeded to grind out the victory.

Kentucky knew the Vols would run the ball, and they ran it anyway, driving 51 yards and running out the clock. Running back Dylan Sampson had a 24-yard run, and quarterback Joe Milton converted on a third-down run. But most of the credit for that game-clinching drive belonged to the offensive line, which lost two players to injury during the game.

Let’s back up to mid-September when the Vols lost to Florida in The Swamp. Their myriad shortcomings were obvious. They needed to get better in the offensive line, the secondary and at quarterback.

When starting center Cooper Mays returned from injury in early October, the offensive line received a boost. Its blocking is a big reason why Tennessee is one of the top running teams in the FBS.

The secondary has played better, too, though it struggled terribly at times against Kentucky. But the Wildcats' passing proficiency had more to do with what Leary did than what UT’s defense didn’t do. He routinely threw with pinpoint accuracy.

Milton’s improvement should be apparent to everyone. In the past two games, he hasn’t been a reluctant runner, as he was during the first half of the season. And he’s running to contact, rather than running out of bounds. He’s also throwing with more accuracy and touch.

All of UT’s improvement doesn’t mean it's assured of winning on the road at Missouri in a couple of weeks or upsetting No. 1 Georgia in the second to last game of the regular season at Neyland Stadium.

But I like its chances better than I did before the victory against Kentucky.

