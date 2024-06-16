Tennessee football's Nico Iamaleava discusses what it means to be a part of the Vol community

- Daniel Jones expects to be fully ready by training camp, Malik Nabers on making good impression with GiantsGiants quarterback Daniel Jones gives an update on his health after his first practice at mandatory minicamp. Jones also discusses Darren Waller's retirement and what Malik Nabers has shown so far. Nabers speaks about being himself as he enters a new offensive system.7:31Now PlayingPaused
- Why the NCAA fears athlete employment | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the complexities surrounding the potential employment status of NCAA athletes. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:23Now PlayingPaused
- Who will emerge as the top coach in the SEC without Nick Saban? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the SEC's future without the former Alabama head coach. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:21Now PlayingPaused
- Wan'Dale Robinson and Jermaine Eluemunor excited for their respective roles with the 2024 GiantsGiants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor spoke with the media at minicamp on Wednesday to discuss their excitement with their roles within their position groups with the Giants heading into the 2024 season.4:15Now PlayingPaused
- Vikings' CJ Ham: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellThis week on Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell, Dawn sits down with Vikings Fullback CJ Ham. The pride of Duluth has worked his way up from undrafted free agent to 2 time pro bowler – as well as 2 time Vikings team captain. Ham enters his 8th year in the NFL – all with the Vikings. The latest challenge for Ham is adapting to a new way of playing the fullback position in the Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system. Ham discusses what those changes are, how he’s adapted and how he’s enjoying their multidimensional offense. When not on the football field, Ham can be found hosting many charity events from his recent football camp in Sioux Falls, hosting Adam Thielen’s celebrity softball game or events for his own family’s charity the Ham Family Scholarship Fund.10:16Now PlayingPaused
Tennessee football redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava discusses being a role model and being a part of the Knoxville community.