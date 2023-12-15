Tennessee football's Jaylen Wright to enter 2024 NFL Draft, opt out of Citrus Bowl

Tennessee football running back Jaylen Wright announced Friday he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and will forgo his senior season. His decision including opting out of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, a UT spokesperson said.

"Carrying the VOLS spirit with me, I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft," Wright wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wright accomplished a lot as a junior to impress NFL scouts. Wright became the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Vols since Jalen Hurd in 2015. He rushed for 1,013 yards and four TDs on just 137 carries this season.

Wright averaged 7.4 yards per carry, which led all FBS running backs with at least 100 carries. His 75-yard TD run on the first play against Georgia showed his vision and breakaway speed to scouts in a highlight that's sure to be played throughout pre-draft coverage.

Without Jaylen Wright, who carries ball in Citrus Bowl?

No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) is preparing to play No. 17 Iowa (10-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET, ABC) in Orlando, Florida, without Wright.

Fortunately, the Vols were deep at running back.

Sophomore Dylan Sampson rushed for 471 yards and scored eight TDs. He should see a big increase in his carries against the Hawkeyes. Senior Jabari Small rushed for 475 yards and two TDs.

Freshman Cam Seldon is also an option, especially considering his role should expand next season.

Iowa touts the No. 4 scoring defense in the nation, allowing 13.2 points per game. It has allowed only four rushing TDs, the second-fewest in FBS.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football: Jaylen Wright to enter NFL Draft 2024