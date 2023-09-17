Tennessee football's Gerald Mincey cited for simple possession before Florida game

Tennessee football offensive tackle Gerald Mincey was cited for simple possession two days before the Vols lost to Florida, according to the UT crime log.

At 11:12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, Mincey, 21, was cited at Cumberland Avenue at Henley Street in Knoxville.

A UT spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment when reached by phone Sunday.

On Saturday, Tennessee lost 29-16 at Florida, the school where Mincey started his college football career. He and Jeremiah "J.J." Crawford had been splitting time at right tackle, but only Crawford played there against Florida.

"We just made a decision to go with J.J. (Crawford)" over Mincey, coach Josh Heupel said. However, Mincey played on the field goal and PAT kick units on special teams against the Gators.

Tennessee offensive lineman Gerald Mincey (54) puts on a hat after Tennessee's game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Mincey, a redshirt junior, transferred from Florida to Tennessee in 2022. He started at left tackle last season, but lost his job to Miami transfer John Campbell.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee's Gerald Mincey cited for simple possession before Florida game