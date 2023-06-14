Tennessee football's 2024 SEC schedule includes Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida

Tennessee football will play games at Georgia and Oklahoma and host Alabama and Florida to highlight its 2024 schedule, which the SEC released on Wednesday.

The Vols’ other opponents include games at Arkansas and Vanderbilt and home against Mississippi State and Kentucky. UT won't play SEC East opponents Missouri and South Carolina.

The 2023 season is fast approaching, but that schedule has been in place for quite a while.

The SEC only recently decided on an eight-game conference schedule for 2024. That’s when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC, divisions are dropped and the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams.

The SEC will consider an eight-game or nine-game conference schedule in 2025. But the 2024 slate will include familiar opponents and a few unique matchups.

2024 SEC opponents

HOME VS. ALABAMA

Last season, UT got a long awaited win over Alabama, snapping a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban arrived. The Vols have played Alabama every season since a one-year break in 1943 because of World War II.

AT ARKANSAS

UT last played Arkansas in 2020 as part of an SEC-only schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOME VS. FLORIDA

Last season, UT beat Florida after losing 16 of the previous 17 games in the series. The Vols and Gators have played every season since 1990.

AT GEORGIA

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, has won six straight over UT heading into this season’s matchup.

HOME VS. KENTUCKY

UT’s longstanding rivalry with Kentucky includes 118 meetings since 1893 heading into this season’s matchup in Lexington. They have played every season since missing 1943 for World War II.

HOME VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE

UT last played Mississippi State in 2019.

AT OKLAHOMA

UT has played Oklahoma only four times. The Vols beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl to cap an undefeated 1938 season. The Sooners won the Orange Bowl to cap the 1967 season. And Oklahoma beat UT in Norman in 2014 and in Knoxville in 2015.

UT coach Josh Heupel will face his former team. He led Oklahoma to the 2000 national title as a Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback. And he served as a Sooners assistant coach until 2014.

AT VANDERBILT

UT’s rivalry with Vanderbilt is the only one guaranteed to survive as an annual game in either the eight-game or nine-game SEC schedules proposed beyond 2024. The last season they didn’t play was 1944 because of World War II. The Vols won four straight over the Commodores.

