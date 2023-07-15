Here are Tennessee football wins vacated under Jeremy Pruitt and how it impacts Vols history

All 11 wins in the 2019 and 2020 Tennessee football seasons have been vacated as a penalty for NCAA recruiting violations under coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Ineligible players played in all those games, a UT spokesperson confirmed.

The games don’t change from wins to losses. And opponents don’t get to count them as wins. Instead, it’s as if they never happened.

In the record book, UT’s record will change from 8-5 to 0-5 in 2019. And it will change from 3-7 to 0-7 in 2020.

Pruitt’s record at UT will drop from 16-19 to 5-19.

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt runs onto the field during the Gator Bowl game between Tennessee and Indiana at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020.

His victories over Chattanooga, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UAB, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Indiana in 2019 will be erased. The win over Indiana was in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

And the Vols’ wins over South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt in 2020 also are stricken from the record.

Tennessee drops out of top 10 all-time

It also impacts UT’s proud football history.

Before the wins were vacated, UT had climbed into the top 10 all-time in college football history. It had a record of 867-410-3, tied with Southern Cal for No. 10.

Now UT drops to No. 11 with an all-time record of 856-410-53.

The changes will be reflected in UT’s media guide and on its website. However, the UT media guide distributed at SEC Media Days next week in Nashville will not yet reflect the vacated wins.

The SEC required that media guides be produced before the NCAA decision was announced on Friday.

This story will be updated.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here are Tennessee football wins vacated under Jeremy Pruitt