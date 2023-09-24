This Tennessee football win should make you feel better about South Carolina game

Tennessee football's 45-14 win over UTSA on Saturday at Neyland Stadium was a lot of things.

For a moment, it was exhilarating. That’s when quarterback Joe Milton broke an 81-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

For at least the first half, it was exciting. The No. 20 Vols jumped out to a 31-0 lead against the Roadrunners (1-3). The offense was clicking, and the defense was pulling a shutout.

But most of all, this victory was a sigh of relief.

The Vols (3-1) hadn’t looked like themselves – at least, not what we thought based on past success. They struggled to put away Austin Peay. And they were overwhelmed last week by Florida and the raucous road atmosphere in The Swamp.

But this performance was close enough to ease anxiety, at least for a week.

UT will play South Carolina at Neyland Stadium next Saturday in a game circled for the past 10 months. Last November, the Gamecocks upset the No. 5 Vols 63-38, which booted them out of the College Football Playoff picture.

Despite struggles early this season, UT fans wanted a sliver of confidence that the Vols could beat the Gamecocks. Now they have that.

Josh Heupel wasn't satisfied with win

Don’t get the wrong idea.

UT’s win over UTSA was far from flawless. Coach Josh Heupel hammered home that message to his team immediately after the game.

“I said in the locker room tonight that there’s a fine line,” Heupel said. “It’s a reminder of the competitive edge that you’ve got to have and continue to keep through the course of a ball game.”

UT started strong. It scored TDs on four of its first drives. And the defense held UTSA scoreless in the first half.

But in the second half, there were alarming lulls on offense, including Milton’s eight consecutive incompletions. And there were letdowns on defense, like letting a third-string quarterback complete 10 straight passes on back-to-back scoring drives.

And there was a mental error on special teams that gave UTSA a new possession after a blocked punt.

Those kinds of gaffes and droughts lose games in a hurry against good SEC teams. Just look at the South Carolina game last season for proof.

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs the ball in for a touchdown while congratulated by wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) during the NCAA college football game against UTSA on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Vols can compete with upcoming SEC foes

So should the Vols beat South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama or Kentucky in these next four SEC games? Well, that wasn’t the key question coming into the UTSA game.

First, we had to establish whether this UT team was even capable of winning those games.

The evidence through three games said that it probably was not. But the best parts of this win suggest that the Vols have the right tools to turn around the awkward start to their season.

After the game, Milton acknowledged that his team let up too soon.

He said the Vols took the heart out of UTSA. But they didn’t recognize that their opponent grew a second heart – or got a second wind – and kept breathing.

“No matter what, just keep your foot on their throat and finish it,” Milton said. “You’ve got to finish it. You’ve got to cut off their air supply.”

It’s a graphic illustration of what UT did and didn’t do in this much-needed victory. It was deadly efficient early, but it never delivered the knockout punch. No SEC teams will allow the Vols that leeway.

But before this win, it seemed like UT couldn’t play well enough to get a lead against a good opponent, much less hold it.

Any reasonable observer must admit the Vols changed their mind on that front – at least enough to make the next month, and especially the South Carolina game, very interesting.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

