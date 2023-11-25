Tennessee football vying for first SEC feat since 2004 against Vanderbilt

No. 23 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will conclude regular-season play on Saturday against Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will look to accomplish a feat that has not been achieved since 2004.

Tennessee is vying for a third straight season of .500 or better in Southeastern Conference play under head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols have not achieved that feat since doing it 16 straight seasons from 1989-2004.

Tennessee went 4-4 in SEC play during Heupel’s first season in 2021. The Vols were 6-2 in league play last season.

Kickoff between the Vols and Commodores on Saturday is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup.

