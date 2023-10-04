Tennessee football vs. Virginia at Nissan Stadium generated $20.3 million in economic impact

The Tennessee-Virginia football season opener played at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2 made a significant impact on the local economy, according to the Nashville Sports Council.

The game won by Tennessee had $20.3 million in direct economic impact on Nashville. The attendance of 69,507 was the largest ever for a college football game at Nissan Stadium. The nationwide television rating was 2.5 million viewers.

The influx of out-of-town visitors was a key driver of this economic milestone, with 41,268 individuals coming to Nashville. That translated into approximately 15,863 room nights booked. The daily spending by these out-of-town guests averaged $257.06 per attendee.

Local residents and in-town fans also played a pivotal role in the event's economic impact, contributing an average daily spending of $284.66.

"The $20.3 million generated by the Tennessee vs. Virginia game showcases Nashville's continued position as a college football hub, highlighting the city's exceptional economic impact in the sports tourism sector,” Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, said in a statement released Wednesday. “This kickoff game demonstrates how sports can energize tourism, bolster local businesses and firmly establish Nashville as the ultimate destination for memorable college football moments.”

Prior to the Sept. 2 game and the last time Tennessee played at Nissan Stadium was in the 2021 Music City Bowl against Purdue and that game also produced impressive numbers, including an attendance of 69,489 (a bowl record), national TV viewership of 5.6 million, 43,320 out-of-town visitors, 19,640 room nights booked, out-of-town spending averaging $377 per day and in-town spending at $284 per day. That resulted in a direct economic impact of $32,3 million, which also was a bowl record.

The 26th annual Music City Bowl is Dec. 30 matching SEC and Big Ten teams in a 1 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

