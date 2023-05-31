Tennessee football vs Virginia, Florida: Game times, TV announced

Tennessee football will start the 2023 season against Virginia with an early kickoff on ABC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Game time for the opener is set for 11 a.m. CT (noon ET) on Sept. 2.

Meanwhile, the Vols will play Florida on ESPN under the lights at The Swamp in Gainesville. That game is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 16.

UT's home opener will be Sept. 9 against Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium. Game time has not been set, but it will air on SEC Network+.

On Wednesday, the SEC announced arrangements for the first three weeks of the season. Other game times and TV carriers will be announced during the season.

Last season, the Vols went 11-2, beat Clemson on the Orange Bowl and finished No. 6 in the College Football Playoff poll for arguably their best season since the 1998 national title.

UT opened as a 28-point favorite over Virginia, which had a 3-7 record last season. It will be their fifth meeting, with the Vols beating the Cavaliers in the 1990 Sugar Bowl in their last matchup.

UT beat Austin Peay 45-0 in 2013 in their only meeting. Last season, UT beat Florida after losing 16 of the previous 17 meetings in the series.

