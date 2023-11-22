Tennessee football vs Vanderbilt: Our score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Tennessee football closes the regular-season against in-state rival Vanderbilt, while looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The No. 23 Vols (7-4, 3-4 SEC) host Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

How much will Nico Iamaleava play?

Nico Iamaleava has played in three games this season and could play against Vanderbilt while preserving a redshirt, which Vols coach Josh Heupel indicated was the plan after UT lost to Georgia.

Iamaleava has played against Virginia, UTSA and UConn. He hasn't played in the first half this season and hasn't played against an SEC opponent. The heralded freshman and former five-star prospect is 7-for-14 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown in three games.

He can play against Vanderbilt and in the bowl game while maintaining redshirt status.

Tennessee is in unfamiliar territory

Tennessee has done a lot of winning under Heupel and rarely has lost two games a row. UT is on a two-game losing streak for the first time since October 2021 when it lost 31-26 against Ole Miss and 52-24 against Alabama.

The Vols lost 36-7 at Missouri then 38-10 against Georgia for its second two-game losing streak.

Tennessee hasn't had a three-game losing streak under Heupel.

Who will be in on Tennessee's offensive line?

Starting offensive tackles John Campbell and Gerald Mincey did not play against Georgia due to injury. Heupel is hopeful to have the pair back against Vanderbilt, but the Vols definitely will not have right guard Javontez Spraggins.

Spraggins suffered a season-ending injury in the second half against Georgia. The Vols finished the game against Georgia with only Ollie Lane and Cooper Mays as the typical starters at left guard and center, respectively.

Vanderbilt's offense is not explosive

Vanderbilt's offense ranks in the SEC in a lot of categories, including in plays of 10 or more yards. The Commodores have 121 plays of 10-plus yards.

Tennessee has 181 plays of at least 10 yards, but ranks No. 12 in the SEC in plays of 20-plus yards with 43. Vanderbilt has more such plays than the Vols with 51. UT leads the SEC in rushing plays of 10-plus yards with 78 yards, while Vanderbilt has an SEC-worst 30.

ADAMS: SEC football predictions: Tennessee is playing for the I-40 Trophy vs Vanderbilt

Score prediction

Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 13: The Commodores can't compete with anyone in the SEC and that includes Tennessee despite its struggles this season.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee-Vanderbilt score prediction: Will Nico Iamaleava play?