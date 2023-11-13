Advertisement

Tennessee football vs Vanderbilt game time, TV announced

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee football will play Vanderbilt in an afternoon game in the regular season finale.

The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 at Neyland Stadium. It will be broadcast on SEC Network. The game time and TV details were announced on Monday.

UT leads 79-32-5 in an all-time series. The Vols have won the past four meetings against Vanderbilt, including a 56-0 victory in Nashville.

Before that, UT (7-3, 3-3 SEC) plays Georgia (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

