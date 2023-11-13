Tennessee football vs Vanderbilt game time, TV announced

Tennessee football will play Vanderbilt in an afternoon game in the regular season finale.

The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 at Neyland Stadium. It will be broadcast on SEC Network. The game time and TV details were announced on Monday.

UT leads 79-32-5 in an all-time series. The Vols have won the past four meetings against Vanderbilt, including a 56-0 victory in Nashville.

Before that, UT (7-3, 3-3 SEC) plays Georgia (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

