Tennessee football vs Texas A&M: Score prediction, scouting report in SEC game

Tennessee football is heading into its October gauntlet with three straight games against top defenses.

The No. 17 Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). They face Alabama and Kentucky in the final two weekends of the month.

Here is what to know about UT's game against the Aggies:

How good has Josh Heupel's Tennessee been out of open weeks?

The Vols have been flawless in games following open dates under coach Josh Heupel, with two wins on the road, including against a top-25 team.

They beat No. 17 Kentucky 45-42 in Lexington on Nov. 6, 2021, with 461 yards of total offense, and Hendon Hooker threw for four touchdowns.

Tennessee walloped LSU 40-13 on Oct. 8, 2022, after its open date, dominating with 502 total yards of offense.

Is Checker Neyland a good sign or a bad omen?

Tennessee is hosting a Checker Neyland game for the third straight season and the seventh time overall. The Vols are 2-4 in those games, and 1-1 under Heupel. Tennessee beat Florida 38-33 in September 2022 in a Checker Neyland game.

Fans are assigned either orange or white based on their seat location. Fans can find which color to wear at CheckerNeyland.com.

Who will win the battle for the ground game?

No. 17 Tennessee is one of the nation's best rushing teams, ranking seventh nationally with 231.2 yards per game and second with 6.18 yards per attempt.

The Vols will be facing the best rushing defense in the SEC. Texas A&M has allowed 84 yards per game, which leads the conference and ranks in the top 10 nationally. It is one of only six teams in the FBS to allow just one rushing touchdown this season.

Home sweet home at Neyland Stadium

Tennessee is putting its home winning streak to the test against a team that has a long road losing streak. The Vols have won 12 straight games at Neyland Stadium since a 41-17 loss to Georgia on Nov. 13, 2021. The Aggies have lost seven games in a row in true road matchups dating to a 35-14 win at Missouri on Oct. 17, 2021.

UT's home winning streak includes those against Florida and Alabama during the 2022 season.

Score prediction

Tennessee 28, Texas A&M 24: The Vols are so good at Neyland Stadium and get enough out of the offense to edge a punishing Texas A&M defense.

